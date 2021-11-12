Turkey halts flights for some Mideast citizens to EU’s door

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Turkey’s Civil Aviation Authority says the country is halting airline ticket sales to Iraqi, Syrian and Yemeni citizens wanting to travel to Belarus, which in recent months became a route for migrants and refugees to try to enter the European Union. EU leaders have put increasing pressure on airlines to stop bringing people from the Middle East to Minsk, the capital of Belarus. Thousands of asylum-seekers have crossed illegally into EU member nations Poland, Lithuania and Latvia since the summer, though many thousands have also been kept from entering or pushed back. Belarusian airline Belavia said it also would not transport citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen on its Istanbul-Minsk flights starting Friday.