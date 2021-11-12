Russia sends paratroopers to Belarus for drills near Poland

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has sent paratroopers to Belarus in a show of support for its ally amid the tensions over an influx of migrants on the Belarusian border with Poland. The Russian Defense Ministry said that as part of joint war games Russian paratroopers on Friday will parachute from heavylift Il-76 transport planes in Belarus’ Grodno region that borders Poland. The Belarusian military said the exercise involving a battalion of Russian paratroopers was intended to test the readiness of the allies’ rapid response forces due to an “increase of military activities near the Belarusian border.”