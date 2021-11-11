US Rep. Underwood of Illinois has uterine fibroids surgery

CHICAGO (AP) — U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood is recovering after surgery to remove uterine fibroids. Her office says surgery for the second-term Democrat went as planned Thursday and she’ll be recovering in Illinois “over the coming weeks.” In a statement, Underwood thanked the medical team at the University of Chicago Medical Center. Uterine fibroids are generally noncancerous growths that are fairly common in women, but they can cause symptoms including pain. Underwood, who is 35, won a second term last year in the Chicago-area district that includes suburban and rural areas.