Dixie State University name change passes Utah Legislature

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Dixie State University in Utah is poised to change a name often associated with the Deep South and slavery after the state Legislature approved a new name Wednesday despite local backlash. The school will be renamed Utah Tech University. The GOP-controlled Legislature approved the idea after multiple students and executives from the state’s burgeoning tech sector said the name is often met with confusion and distaste. Local supporters say it has its own meaningful regional history, and a compromise provision keeps the name Dixie on the main campus in St. George. GOP Gov. Spencer Cox is expected to sign the bill.