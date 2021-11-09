Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 7:10 AM

Chilean president impeached over Pandora Papers revelation

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By EVA VERGARA
Associated Press

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chilean President Sebastián Piñera has been impeached by the lower house of Chile’s congress, setting up a trial in the nation’s Senate over allegations he favored the sale of a family property while in office. The vote to impeach got the bare minimum of votes needed. It’s unlikely he will be removed by the Senate, where the opposition has only 24 of the 29 votes needed to remove a president. The accusation stems from publication of the so-called Pandora Papers. The leaked documents revealed that one of Piñera’s sons used offshore companies for sale of a mining project his family co-owned.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content