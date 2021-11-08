Portuguese UN troops suspected in African smuggling scheme

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Police in Portugal are searching premises across the country, acting on a tip-off that troops stationed with a United Nations force in Africa have smuggled diamonds, drugs and gold back into Europe. Military authorities say soldiers are suspected of smuggling the illicit material on military cargo planes traveling between Central African Republic and Portugal. Hundreds of elite Portuguese troops, including paratroopers and commandos, have been stationed with the U.N. force in Central African Republic in recent years. The military has stepped up checks and inspections of military flights from Central African Republic.