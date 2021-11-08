Japan had no COVID-19 deaths 1st time in 15 months

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has reported no daily deaths from COVID-19 for the first time in 15 months, as infections decline rapidly. After record cases last summer, numbers began falling in September. Experts attribute the decline to vaccination progress, mask wearing and other anti-virus measures. Vaccinations, despite a slow start, accelerated in June, and now nearly 74% of the population is fully immunized. Japan is gradually expanding social and economic activities. It eased entry restrictions on Monday for foreign students, workers and short-term business travelers who are fully vaccinated and observe 10 days of self-isolation.