Two Oklahoma police officers charged with hiding shooting

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Two Tulsa, Oklahoma, police officers have been charged with helping conceal evidence of a shooting and the involvement of the brother of a former officer. Lt. Marcus Harper and Officer Ananias Carson were charged Tuesday as accessories after the fact in what police say was a gang-related shooting. Harper and Carson allegedly went to the apartment of then-Officer Latoya Dythe after the brother of Dythe’s boyfriend was involved in the shooting while using Dythe’s vehicle. Harper and Carson allegedly concealed evidence and provided false information about their involvement following the shooting. Harper declined comment to KTUL-TV. Court documents do not list an attorney who could speak on Carson’s behalf.