Turkey to start administering Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey will start administering booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to people who received their second doses at least six months ago. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Wednesday the booster shots would be given beginning with people aged 60 and above, those with chronic illnesses and health care workers and other professionals considered to be at higher risk. Previously, Turkey offered booster shots for people who were inoculated with China’s Sinovac vaccine during the early stages of its vaccination program. Turkey has administered more than 116 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since the start of its vaccination drive in January. Around 59% of the population is fully vaccinated.