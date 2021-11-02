Blast near Kabul hospital kills 3, wounds 16, medics say

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Health officials say an explosion at the entrance to a military hospital in Kabul has killed three people and wounded at least 16. City residents also reported hearing gunfire in the area of the hospital in Kabul’s 10th district. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. In recent weeks, the militant Islamic State group has carried out a series of bombing and shooting attacks. IS is a rival of the Taliban, and has stepped up attacks since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in a swift military campaign in August.