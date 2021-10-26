Iran says cyberattack closes gas stations across country

By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A cyberattack has targeted gas stations across Iran. The attack Tuesday shut down a government system that manages fuel subsidies and leaving angry motorists stranded in long lines at shuttered stations. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. However, it bore similarities to another months earlier that seemed to directly challenge Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as the country’s economy buckles under American sanctions. Those economic problems worsen as the U.S. and Iran have yet to jointly re-enter Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal with world powers.