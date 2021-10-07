State TV says Iranian speedboats intercepted US Navy vessel

AP National News

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state TV is reporting that speedboats belonging to the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard have intercepted a U.S. vessel in the Persian Gulf. Thursday’s report aired footage that the TV said was filmed from one of the Guard speedboats. It shows a vessel with the U.S. flag and several personnel on board as the speedboat appears to be chasing it. A voice is heard in Farsi, saying: “Keep chasing them.” The report did not say when the encounter took place. A spokesman for the U.S. Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet said he wasn’t aware of any sort of unsafe interaction with Iran in the last two days.