Wife of Haiti’s slain president meets with judge amid probe

AP National News

By PIERRE-RICHARD LUXAMA

Associated Press

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Martine Moïse, the widow of Haiti’s assassinated president, has traveled to her homeland to answer questions behind closed doors from a judge overseeing the murder case. Surrounded by heavy security, Moïse entered the courthouse in the capital of Port-au-Prince on Wednesday, emerging almost three hours later. She said she answered 80 questions and gave the judge all the information she had. The investigation into the July 7 attack in which President Jovenel Moïse was shot several times at his private home and his wife injured continues as many wonder who masterminded and financed the assassination