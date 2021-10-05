Foundations, new donors build $48M fund to support workers

AP National News

By ALEX DANIELS of The Chronicle of Philanthropy

Chronicle of Philanthropy

A fund created by a group of social-justice-minded foundations including Ford and Rockefeller and donors like Jack Dorsey and MacKenzie Scott shortly after COVID hit has more than quadrupled in size to $48 million and is now pouring money into activities and advocacy to strengthen the social safety net and increase worker pay. Among the efforts it is funding: building a new career option by training people who can help the nation recover after natural disasters and persuading employers that these roles — dubbed resiliency workers — deserve decent compensation.