Former NASCAR driver Townley killed in Georgia shooting

AP National News

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Investigators say a former driver in NASCAR’s lower divisions has been killed in a shooting in Georgia that also wounded a woman. Athens-Clarke County Coroner Sonny Wilson told the Athens Banner-Herald that 31-year-old John Wes Townley died shortly after the 9 p.m.. Saturday shooting in an Athens neighborhood. Police say a 30-year-old woman was hurt, but didn’t detail her condition. Police say they have spoken to the shooter, who knew the victims. No arrests have been made. Townley raced eight seasons and made 186 starts across the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series.