Abortion, guns, religion top a big Supreme Court term

By MARK SHERMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The future of abortion rights is in the hands of a conservative Supreme Court that’s beginning a new term on Monday. And there are major cases on gun rights and religion. The court’s credibility with the public also could be on the line, especially if a divided court were to overrule the landmark Roe v. Wade decision from 1973 that established a woman’s right to an abortion nationwide. The justices are returning to the courtroom after an 18-month absence caused by the coronavirus pandemic. And the possible retirement of 83-year-old liberal Justice Stephen Breyer looms. It’s also the first full term with the court in its current ideological alignment, with a six-justice conservative majority.