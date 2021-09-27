Skip to Content
Asian shares mixed as virus fears cloud economic outlook

By YURI KAGEYAMA
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mixed as skepticism about the regional economic outlook tempered any rally because of worries about further waves of COVID-19 outbreaks. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 was little changed, while benchmarks in Australia, South Korea and Hong Kong gained. Japan’s ruling party holds an election this week to choose a leader, who is likely to be the next prime minister. All the candidates are promising further fiscal stimulus measures. In Singapore, further COVID-19 restrictions kicked off in an attempt to curb the virus’ spread, as daily new cases topped last year’s peak. Wall Street ended last week mixed. 

