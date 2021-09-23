Nobel Prize ceremonies to be curtailed again due to pandemic

AP National News

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Nobel Prize ceremonies will be reined in for a second year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The winners of this year’s prizes in chemistry, literature, physics, medicine and economics, as well as the Nobel Peace Prize, are set to be announced between Oct. 4 and Oct. 11. The foundation behind the coveted prizes said Thursday that the laureates will receive their medals and diplomas in their home countries. Ceremonies in December to honor them “will be a mixture of digital and physical events” in Stockholm and Oslo, Norway. The Nobel Foundation’s executive director said, ”I think everybody would like the COVID-19 pandemic to be over, but we are not there yet.”