House to vote on abortion rights as Roe is challenged

AP National News

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and LISA MASCARO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is set to vote on legislation that aims to guarantee every woman’s right to an abortion. Democrats are holding the vote Friday in response to a new Texas law greatly restricting abortion access. But House passage of the bill is likely to be mostly symbolic, as Republican opposition will doom the bill’s chances in the Senate. Democrats say they will do all they can to codify the Supreme Court’s landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. They say abortion rights are under threat after the Supreme Court allowed a Texas law that would ban most abortions in the state to take effect.