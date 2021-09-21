Sarah Dash who sang on ‘Lady Marmalade’ with Labelle, dies

AP National News

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Singer Sarah Dash, who co-founded the all-female singing group Labelle with Patti Labelle and Nona Hendryx, has died. The group was best known for the raucous 1974 hit “Lady Marmalade.” Dash was 76. Labelle and Hendryx announced Dash’s death Monday on social media. “Lady Marmalade,” a song about New Orleans sex workers, reached No. 1 on both the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Soul Singles. The song was voted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2003 and appears in both Baz Luhrmann’s hyperactive 2001 movie “Moulin Rouge” and the Broadway musical inspired by the film. Labelle disbanded in 1976. Dash continued performing as a solo singer and toured with the Rolling Stones.