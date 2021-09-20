Spain: Venezuelan spymaster loses court extradition dispute

AP National News

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Supreme Court has refused to suspend a government decision allowing a former Venezuelan spymaster to be extradited to the United States. Lawyers for Gen. Hugo Carvajal, who for over a decade was late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez’s eyes and ears in the Venezuelan military, asked the court to put the Spanish government decision on hold. But the Supreme Court said in its written decision Monday that Carvajal had presented no new arguments against the government decision, which he had already opposed at the court in May last year. Carvajal is nicknamed “El Pollo” or “The Chicken” and he was arrested Sept. 9 in an apartment in Madrid.