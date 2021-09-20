Kamala Harris to face panelists on ‘The View’ Friday

AP National News

NEW YORK (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will visit ‘The View’ studio on Friday for her sixth appearance on the daytime chat show — but her first as vice president. The show’s panelists will question her on the pandemic, Afghanistan and other topics. She was on ‘The View’ three times during the 2020 presidential election campaign, all remotely due to COVID-19. Barack Obama is the only president to appear on the show while in office, and he did so three times. Harris’ current boss, President Joe Biden, was the only person to do so as vice president. With Meghan McCain leaving this summer, Harris won’t face a conservative panelist on ‘The View.’