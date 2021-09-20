Houston officer dead, another wounded while serving warrant

AP National News

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a Houston police officer was killed and another was wounded during a shooting that also killed a 31-year-old man who the officers were attempting to arrest. Mayor Sylvester Turner says both officers were shot multiple times while attempting to serve an arrest warrant at a home in an apartment complex in the city’s northeast side around 7:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities say William Jeffrey, who joined the police department in 1990, was pronounced dead at a Houston hospital and Sgt. Charles Vance was in stable condition. The shooting is being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff’s office. Authorities didn’t identify the man the officers were attempting to arrest.