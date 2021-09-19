New Hong Kong electors decided with only 1 opposition member

AP National News

By ALICE FUNG and ZEN SOO

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Results for the vote for members of Hong Kong’s Election Committee have been finalized after hours of delays, with just one opposition-leaning candidate elected to the 1,500-strong committee. On Sunday, select Hong Kong residents voted for members of the Election Committee that will choose the city’s leader in the first polls following reforms meant to ensure candidates with Beijing loyalty. Results were expected to be announced by midnight, but due to several delays they were only announced at 8 a.m. on Monday. Authorities said there were problems with the ballot verification papers, and that it was likely that officials were filling in paperwork incorrectly, causing the delays.