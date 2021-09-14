Beijing court rules against woman in China #MeToo case

AP National News

By HUIZHONG WU and SAM McNEIL

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — A Beijing court has ruled against a Chinese woman in a #MeToo case that wound through the courts for three years, in a blow to the tamped-down movement whose legacy remains uncertain. The Haidian People’s Court said Zhou Xiaoxuan, who had become the face of the country’s #MeToo movement, did not meet the burden of proof in claiming in 2018 that her superior at Chinese state broadcaster CCTV sexually harassed her. Dozens of women began to speak out about their past experiences of being harassed or assaulted, but since then, the movement has been largely shut down by authorities. Zhou has continued to speak out.