Prince Andrew served with US civil suit, lawyers say

AP National News

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Lawyers for an American woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Prince Andrew say they have served him with legal papers in a US civil suit. Attorneys for Virginia Giuffre say the documents were handed over to a Metropolitan Police officer on duty at the main gates of Andrew’s home in Windsor Great Park at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 27. The handover of the documents, first reported by Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper, is important because Andrew would be obliged to respond within 21 days of the summons. “If you fail to respond, judgment by default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint,” Giuffre’s lawyers said in the documents.