Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 8:43 AM

Los Angeles school board to vote on student vaccine mandate

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

The Los Angeles board of education has scheduled a vote on whether to require all students 12 and older to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus to participate in on-campus instruction in the nation’s second-largest school district. The proposal to be take up Thursday afternoon would be one of the most aggressive measures taken by a major U.S. school district to protect children from infections. The Los Angeles Times reports that in interviews last week, a majority of board members said they either favored or were leaning toward requiring vaccinations. The district enrolls more than 640,000 students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content