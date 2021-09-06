Greece begins giving COVID-19 vaccines outside churches

AP National News

By IDYLI TSAKIRI

Associated Press

ARCHANES, Greece (AP) — Greece has begun administering vaccinations for COVID-19 outside churches. It’s a pilot program that was recently announced by the government as a means of encouraging more people to get the shots. Mobile National Health Organization units began administering shots Monday in a church yard in the town of Archanes near the city of Heraklion on the southern island of Crete. The single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine was being used. Shots were being administered from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Fifty-two appointments were booked for the first day. But some people were turning up without appointments and were being given the vaccines.