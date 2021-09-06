Ex-Marine held without bond in shooting of Florida family

AP National News

By TERRY SPENCER and FREIDA FRISARO

Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A combat sharpshooter accused of fatally shooting a mother, her 3-month-old baby and two others in a random attack in Florida was ordered jailed without bond Monday during his first court appearance. Authorities say 33-year-old Bryan Riley surrendered early Sunday after a furious shootout. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says Riley stopped by a family’s home in Lakeland Saturday evening saying he was on a mission from God. Forty-year-old Justice Gleason told him to leave, but he returned hours later and invaded the home, killing Gleason and three others. An 11-year-old girl was shot seven times and survived. She was in critical but stable condition on Monday.