Kashmir still under lockdown after anti-India leader’s death

AP National News

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Indian authorities are enforcing a security lockdown and a near-total communications blackout for a second straight day in disputed Kashmir after the death of top resistance leader Syed Ali Geelani. His death at age 91 and the ensuing crackdown by Indian authorities highlight the turmoil seething just below the surface in the region. Armed police and soldiers patrolled streets and ordered residents to stay indoors in anticipation of anti-India protests after Friday prayers. Geelani spearheaded Kashmir’s movement for the right to self-determination. India stripped Kashmir of its semi-autonomy in 2019 and considers the armed struggle in the region to be a proxy war by Pakistan. Most Muslim Kashmiris consider it a legitimate freedom struggle.