Minnesota court deals yet another setback to pipeline foes

AP National News

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Court of Appeals has affirmed a decision by state pollution regulators to issue a water quality certification for Enbridge Energy’s Line 3 crude oil pipeline. It’s the latest setback for opponents as the project nears completion. The court ruled that the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s approval was “supported by substantial evidence in the record.” Under federal law, the MPCA was required to certify whether the project met state and federal clean water standards. The agency concluded that it did. Nearly 900 Line 3 opponents have been arrested at protests along the route across northern Minnesota and in St. Paul.