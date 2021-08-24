Life sentence for white Louisianan who killed Black man

AP National News

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A white Louisiana man has received a life sentence for the apparently random killing of a Black man in a park. He also is accused of killing another Black man at a bus stop and firing into the home of a Black family as part of a string of attacks in Baton Rouge. The Advocate reports that Kenneth Gleason was found guilty of first-degree murder in April for the 2017 killing of 49-year-old Donald Smart. He wasn’t charged with a hate crime, but an FBI agent testified that Gleason searched the internet around the time of the crimes for topics including Nazi propaganda and white nationalism.