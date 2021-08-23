Pentagon to mandate COVID-19 vaccine, as Pfizer is approved

AP National News

By LOLITA C. BALDOR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says it will require service members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine now that the Pfizer vaccine has received full approval. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby says that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is making good on his vow earlier this month to require the shots once the Food and Drug Administration approved the vaccine. Kirby said guidance is being developed and a timeline will be provided in the coming days.