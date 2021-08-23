Gunfire at Kabul airport kills 1; Taliban mass near Panjshir

AP National News

By AHMAD SEIR, RAHIM FAIEZ and JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The German military says a firefight at one of the gates of Kabul’s international airport killed at least one Afghan security officer and wounded three others. The gunfire broke out near the airport’s northern gate early on Monday — the same scene of chaos where on Saturday a crush of a panicked crowd kill seven Afghan civilians. It remained unclear who opened fire and the circumstances of the shooting around 6:45 a.m. local time. The Taliban are around the airport, and have beaten and fired into the air to drive off crowds. Meanwhile, the Taliban sent fighters to northern Afghanistan to face a nascent rebellion against them in Panjshir Valley.