Gov. Cuomo says storm won’t stop his planned resignation

AP National News

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo spent his second-to-last day in office projecting an image that he is still in control and fully engaged as the state dealt with heavy rain from Tropical Storm Henri. The Democrat gave a televised briefing Sunday surrounded by top state officials involved in the state’s storm response. Absent from the briefing was Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is set to become governor when Cuomo resigns at the end of Monday. Cuomo said the storm won’t delay his planned resignation.