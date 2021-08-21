In Kabul, a fearful wait for US to deliver on evacuation vow

AP National News

By AHMAD SEIR, RAHIM FAIEZ, KATHY GANNON and CARA ANNA

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Tens of thousands of people in Afghanistan are waiting nervously to see whether the United States will deliver on President Joe Biden’s new pledge to evacuate all Americans and all Afghans who aided the war effort. Meanwhile, the Taliban leader has arrived in Kabul for talks with the group’s leadership. Time for evacuations is running out ahead of Biden’s Aug. 31 deadline to withdraw most remaining U.S. troops. Despite the Taliban’s repeated assurances of security, one women’s activist in Kabul describes the gap between the group’s words and actions as “very alarming” as women are turned away from their offices and sent home.