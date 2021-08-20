The Latest: France says has evacuated 570 since Monday

AP National News

The Associated Press

France’s says it has evacuated over 570 people, including at least 407 Afghan citizens, from Kabul onboard its military aircraft since Monday. In a statement, the Defense Ministry added that a fourth evacuation plane landed Friday evening in Paris, carrying 4 French citizens and 99 Afghans, mostly people who worked with the French government or French groups in Afghanistan. The ministry said that state services and the French embassy, which has been moved to Kabul airport, remain “fully mobilized to ensure new flights as soon as possible.” French president Emmanuel Macron promised Monday that France would not abandon Afghans who worked for the country.