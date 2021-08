Syria shot down 22 Israeli missiles, Russian military says

AP National News

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military says Syria’s air defense forces have shot down 22 of 24 missiles launched by Israeli warplanes during an airstrike against targets in Syria. Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, head of the Russian military’s Reconciliation Center in Syria, said six Israeli fighter jets targeted facilities in the provinces of Damascus and Homs from Lebanon’s airspace late Thursday. Kulit said Syrian air defense units downed the Israeli missiles with Russia-supplied air defense systems Pantsyr-S and Buk-M2. There was no immediate reaction from Israel, which rarely comments on its military operations in Syria.