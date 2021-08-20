More winds threaten to blow California blaze into new fury

AP National News

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Crews are digging in and burning out fire lines amid fears that another round of high winds will bring renewed fury to a Northern California wildfire. The Caldor Fire in the northern Sierra Nevada has destroyed dozens of homes and on Friday authorities closed down a 46-mile stretch of Interstate 50, the main route between Sacramento and Lake Tahoe. They’re concerned about forecasts of winds Saturday up to 40 mph. The blaze is one of about a dozen large California wildfires that have scorched Northern California, incinerating at least 700 homes. Thousands of homes remain under threat and 10 national forests in the region have been closed.