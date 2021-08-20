Biden’s view of job comes into focus after Afghan collapse

AP National News

By JONATHAN LEMIRE and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden made up his mind months — really years — ago. For more than a decade, Biden advocated for an end to American involvement in Afghanistan. But he did so as something of an outsider, a senator whose ultimate power came in the form of a single vote on Capitol Hill or a vice president who advised another president. But America’s longest war finally fell into Biden’s hands this year and he insisted that the U.S. finally withdraw from Afghanistan, settling on an August 31 deadline. And despite the rapid collapse of the Afghan government, spurring a humanitarian crisis and searing criticism, he was resolute.