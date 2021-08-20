Biden vows to evacuate all Americans — and Afghan helpers

AP National News

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER, ROBERT BURNS, JAMES LAPORTA and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is pledging firmly to bring all Americans home from Afghanistan — and all Afghans who aided the war effort, too. He made that commitment Friday as other officials confirmed that U..S. military helicopters had flown into Taliban-held Kabul to scoop up would-be American evacuees. Biden’s comments at a White House news conference came as the U.S. government struggles to ramp up a massive airlift of Americans and other foreigners and vulnerable Afghans, rescuing them from a Taliban takeover of the country. Biden is facing criticism from some at home for the chaotic and often violent scene outside the airport as crowds struggle to reach safety.