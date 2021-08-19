Kenyan guard who wrote on Qatar abuses fined, leaves country

AP National News

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Kenyan security guard who wrote compelling dispatches under a pseudonym about the challenges of living as a low-wage worker in Qatar and advocated for their rights has been freed from his monthslong detention. Activists say Malcolm Bidali faced a $6,800 fine and had his mobile phone and social media accounts seized by Qatari authorities. A migrant rights group covered the fine costs. They say Bidali’s conviction was “handed down without him ever having been formally charged, brought before a court or even informed of the nature of the criminal charges he was facing.” Qatar’s government did not respond to a request for comment.