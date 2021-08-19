Japan aims to bring back soil samples from Mars moon by 2029

AP National News

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese space agency scientists say they plan to bring soil samples back from the Mars region ahead of the United States and China in hopes of finding clues to the planet’s origin and traces of possible life. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency plans to launch an explorer in 2024 to land on Phobos, a Martian moon, to collect 10 grams (0.35 ounce) of soil and bring it back to Earth in 2029. The rapid return trip is expected to put Japan ahead of the United States and China in bringing back samples from the Martian region despite starting later, By studying Phobos soil samples, scientists hope to learn about the evolution of the Martian biosphere.