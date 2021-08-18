Right’s group: 1,001 killed since military took over Myanmar

AP National News

BANGKOK (AP) — A human rights group says more than 1,000 people have been killed by security forces in Myanmar since the military seized power about six months ago. The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which monitors protest-related arrests and deaths, says it confirmed two more deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total to 1,001. There has been a groundswell of protests against the military-led regime since it ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. Casualties are also rising among the military and police as armed resistance grows in both urban and rural areas.