Tropical Depression Fred threatens mudslides in New York

AP National News

The Associated Press

Tropical Depression Fred is dumping heavy rains over the northeastern U.S. and threatening mudslides and flash floods in upstate New York after closing interstate highways in the lower Appalachians. Tornado watches are in effect as Fred’s center moves from West Virginia into Pennsylvania. As many as 14 possible tornadoes were reported across Georgia and the Carolinas. About 25,000 customers are without power, most of them in West Virginia and North Carolina, where steady downpours swelled waterways and washed rocks and mud onto highways. Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Grace is growing stronger and could become hurricane before hitting Mexico.