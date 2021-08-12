Some Afghans blame neighboring Pakistan for Taliban gains

AP National News

By KATHY GANNON

Associated Press

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Some Afghans blame neighboring Pakistan for the successes of the Taliban as the insurgents rapidly sweep up more territory. Pressure is mounting on Pakistan to press the Taliban to stop the onslaught. Islamabad insists it opposes a Taliban takeover in Afghanistan and denies it supports the group. Skeptics point to Taliban fighters being treated in Pakistani hospitals and other signs of the margin of freedom the insurgents have in the country. Analysts say Islamabad does have influence with the Taliban, but not as much as it used too _ especially now when the insurgents are winning.