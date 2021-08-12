Britney Spears’ dad will exit conservatorship, but not yet

AP National News

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears’ father has agreed to step down from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years, but his departure is not imminent. James Spears filed legal documents saying that while there are no grounds for his removal, he will step down once an orderly transition can be made. The decision comes after months of public and legal wrangling by his daughter and her new attorney. Britney Spears’ new lawyer praised the decision, but promised to continue a vigorous investigation into Jamie Spears. Thursday’s filing says Spears “does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests.