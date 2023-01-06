CES 2023: Startups aim to reduce global food waste
By BRITTANY PETERSON
Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Several start-ups at this year’s CES tech show are trying to tackle the issue of food waste. According to the United Nations, about one-third of food is wasted globally, making the related carbon emissions to grow, ship and distribute that food all for naught. OneThird is a Dutch startup that helps growers and others along the food supply chain predict the shelf life of tomatoes, blueberries and strawberries. It’s also unveiling a scanner that can be used by supermarket shoppers to test the ripeness of avocados.