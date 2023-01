Universal moves to build rail stop in Orlando’s tourism hub

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Universal Orlando Resort has filed paperwork and pledged 13 acres for a commuter rail station that could link the seventh busiest airport in the U.S. with the heart of the tourism district in one of the top travel destinations in the world. Universal on Thursday filed an application with Orange County, Florida to form a quasi-governmental body that will plan, finance, construct, operate, own and maintain a new SunRail station located at the Orange County Convention Center. Once completed as soon as 2030, the line would connect the main corridor of Orlando’s tourism industry with Orlando International Airport.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.