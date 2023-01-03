Study: Toxic PFAS chemical plume detected in Green Bay

A newly released study says toxic PFAS chemicals have been found in Lake Michigan’s Green Bay. University of Wisconsin researchers say they detected a plume of the compounds and traced it to a plant that manufactures firefighting foam. PFAS chemicals are a common ingredient in the foams. They’re also used in many consumer products, from nonstick cookware to water-resistant outdoor gear, and can accumulate and persist in the human body for long periods. Scientists say the chemicals in Green Bay are dispersed and hard to contain or treat. Other experts are trying to determine how the chemicals affect Great Lakes fish.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.